Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $120.44 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $121.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

