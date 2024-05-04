The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,000,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 18.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 407,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 16.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAN stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.66 million, a P/E ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 1.31. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 625.00%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

