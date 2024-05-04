Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Trading Down 11.6%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 8,028,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,152,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Trafalgar Property Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £235,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.61.
About Trafalgar Property Group
Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.
