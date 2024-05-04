Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,884,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,777,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,391,000 after buying an additional 134,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $547.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

