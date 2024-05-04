Truist Financial Corp Acquires 17,357 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.63% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $133,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:FDEC opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.