Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,462 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.91.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

