Truist Financial Corp Buys 183 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,377 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPX. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $84.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

