Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,163 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Azenta worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 17.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZTA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -169.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

