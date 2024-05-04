Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.42% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.6 %

VGM opened at $9.64 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.