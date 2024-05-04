Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,932 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 866,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after buying an additional 180,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,712,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 138,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

