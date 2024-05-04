Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 232,821 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $14,838,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $14,084,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $95.01 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

