Truist Financial Corp Has $6.81 Million Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,284 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Ready Capital worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $510,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 78.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RC

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Ready Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.