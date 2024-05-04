Truist Financial Corp Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 43.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 94.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 152.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 49.2% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.67.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $202.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.15 and its 200-day moving average is $196.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

