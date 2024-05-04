Truist Financial Corp Has $7.87 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 171.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,435 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Range Resources worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.62.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

