Truist Financial Corp Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of EnerSys worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ENS opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $79.90 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.69.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

