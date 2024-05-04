Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of CarMax worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 31.5% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 61.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

