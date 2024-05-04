Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Saia worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 331.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 16.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.22.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $400.08 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.91 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

