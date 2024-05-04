Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,684 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

