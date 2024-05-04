Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 26.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

