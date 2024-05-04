Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,092 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,092 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Southwest Gas worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 9,907.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,498 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 519.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 656,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 140.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 63,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after buying an additional 147,294 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE SWX opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

