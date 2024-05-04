Truist Financial Corp Sells 17,532 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,532 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $2,054,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 83,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $11.61 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

