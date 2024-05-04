Truist Financial Corp Sells 24,642 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,642 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GAPR stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

