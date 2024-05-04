Truist Financial Corp Sells 578 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

