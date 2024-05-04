Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,498 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 6.85% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

