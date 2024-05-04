Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.27% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000.
Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
