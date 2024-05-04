U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,141,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

NYSE:USPH opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 130.37%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

