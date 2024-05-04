UGE International (CVE:UGE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Ventum Cap Mkts

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark lowered UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

CVE UGE opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. UGE International has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14.

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

