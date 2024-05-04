Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UHS opened at $167.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

