Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Makes New $248,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,135,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $494,073,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 53.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $887.89 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $272.40 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $865.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

