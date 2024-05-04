Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 793 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Reliance worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after acquiring an additional 189,326 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after buying an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Reliance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,215,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $289.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.61. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $342.20.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,996 shares of company stock valued at $29,052,928 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

