Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,172 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.03% of Applied Digital worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Trading Up 2.4 %

APLD stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $371.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Report on APLD

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.