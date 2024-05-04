Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,993 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SID. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.