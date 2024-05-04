Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,198 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.49% of Denison Mines worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 3,342,434 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,076,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after buying an additional 2,053,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $39,013,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,745,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,622,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,414,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Price Performance

DNN opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. Research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

