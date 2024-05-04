Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 524,613 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,613 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.96% of HIVE Digital Technologies worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,788 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIVE Digital Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 57.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

