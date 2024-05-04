Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Uranium Energy worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.21 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.