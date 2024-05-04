Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of Polaris worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,286.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

