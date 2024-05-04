Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,594 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.07% of Gold Royalty worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $276.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.11. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 877.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gold Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

