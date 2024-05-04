Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright
In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Curtiss-Wright Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CW opened at $268.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.24%.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
