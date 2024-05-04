Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $268.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.24%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

