Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,379 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 79,348 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.