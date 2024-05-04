Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in American Water Works by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 163,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of AWK opened at $128.75 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average is $124.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.40%.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

