Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Shares of CHKP opened at $151.20 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $118.21 and a one year high of $168.82. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.30.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

