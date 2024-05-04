Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Excelerate Energy worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EE opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.71%.

EE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

