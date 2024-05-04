Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.68% of MFA Financial worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 163,555 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,769,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,329,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 203,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 822,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MFA Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MFA opened at $10.95 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.10.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. MFA Financial had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.00%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

