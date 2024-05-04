Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 377.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 204,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 161,788 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 79.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 174,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 76,872 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

SRPT stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.69 and its 200-day moving average is $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

