Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ventas by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.