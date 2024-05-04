Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.82% of Gladstone Investment worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 612.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at $369,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.30 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $524.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 80.68% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

About Gladstone Investment

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.