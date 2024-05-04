Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.28. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

