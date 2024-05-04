Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

