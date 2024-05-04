Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,428,000 after purchasing an additional 702,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,146,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $569,001,000 after acquiring an additional 134,262 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,569,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,739,000 after acquiring an additional 287,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $383,586,000 after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $158.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

