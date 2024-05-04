Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 27,919 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of Commercial Metals worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 38,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

